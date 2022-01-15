Man dies after being ejected from snowmobile into tree in UP

Associated Press

Au Train Township – A 33-year-old man has died after he was thrown from the snowmobile he was operating into a tree.

The man was on a trail in the Upper Peninsula’s Au Train Township about 8:25 p.m. Friday when he lost control of the snowmobile while trying to negotiate a curve, the Alger County sheriff’s office said in a release.

He was ejected from the snowmobile and struck the tree. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Excessive speed contributed to the incident, the sheriff’s office said.

Au Train Township is east of Marquette.