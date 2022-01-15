University of Michigan board fires President Mark Schlissel

The University of Michigan Board of Regents said Saturday it fired President Mark Schlissel after an investigation found inappropriate conduct with an employee.

The investigation began following an anonymous complaint on Dec. 8.

"After an investigation, we learned that Dr. Schlissel, over a period of years, used his University email account to communicate with that subordinate in a manner inconsistent with the dignity and reputation of the University," according to a statement posted on the board's website.

The board released numerous emails showing an exchange with one person dating back to 2019.

Among the emails were articles from the New Yorker magazine that Schlissel, 64, sent from his university email account with headlines, "Sexual Fantasies of Everyday New Yorkers" and "Where Your Personalities Go While You're Having Sex."

Schlissel wrote: "just for fun."

The employee, whose name is redacted in all of the emails, responded: “Ha!!”

Schlissel's dismissal is effective immediately, the board statement said.

Former President Mary Sue Coleman will serve as interim president. She was most recently president of the Association of American Universities from 2016-2020 and led UM from 2002 to July 2014.

The action follows an announcement on Oct. 5 that Schlissel would leave the Michigan presidency a year earlier than the end of his contract, in June 2023.

