2-year-old killed in Detroit apartment fire

Detroit — A fire in a two-story apartment building in Detroit on Saturday night claimed the life of a 2-year-old, according to multiple reports.

At about 8:45 p.m., firefighters were dispatched to the apartment building at 15040 Plymouth Rd., where they reported smoke and fire upon arriving, Fox 2 reported.

A 2-year-old girl was found in a hallway by the front door after the child's grandmother said she remained in the building, the Detroit Fire Department told the station.

The child was recovered from the fire, which was confined to two apartments, but was pronounced dead after being transported to the hospital.

A firefighter was also taken to the hospital for an injury caused by slipping on the ice, according to Fox 2.

Investigators had not yet identified the cause of the blaze.