Rabbi originally from Lansing among hostages freed from Dallas-area synagogue

Dallas Morning News

Rabbi Charlie Cytron-Walker, a Lansing native and University of Michigan graduate, was among the four hostages freed Saturday from a Dallas-area synagogue.

Cytron-Walker has led Congregation Beth-Israel in Colleyville, Texas, since 2006, when he became the synagogue’s first full-time rabbi.

He has worked to bring a sense of spirituality, compassion and learning to the community, according to his biography, and he loves welcoming everyone, including LGBT people, into the congregation.

Cytron-Walker graduated from the University of Michigan in 1998.

As a college student, he spent 48 hours on the streets as someone who was homeless and danced for over 24 hours as a part of a Dance Marathon, according to the synagogue's website. He has also worked at Focus: HOPE, a civil and human rights organization in Detroit, and was assistant director of the Amherst Survival Center in North Amherst, Mass.

He attended Hebrew Union College-Jewish Institute of Religion at its Jerusalem and Cincinnati campuses and was ordained in 2006.

As a student, he served congregations in Michigan, Florida and Ohio. In Colleyville, he has worked with interfaith families, the LGBTQ community and local school districts.

His synagogue bio said he “remains completely in love with Adena Cytron-Walker.” The couple have two daughters.

Rep. Marc Veasey, D-Fort Worth, was among the friends anxiously waiting for updates on the hostage situation through the day. The synagogue is a bit outside his district, but he’s been friends with the rabbi and his wife for years.

”This is a great family. Super nice. I remember when they first came to Fort Worth. These are good people,” Veasey said.

Adena Cytron-Walker is vice president of programs at the Multicultural Alliance, a Fort Worth organization that “coincidentally enough deals with building bridges amongst different faiths and races,” as Veasey put it.

Veasey was on the group’s board when the rabbi took up his pulpit. Their kids were 2 or 3 at the time. ”That was how we got our kids connected. We both were like … ‘Why don’t we get them together to play sometimes?’ And so we would meet at a McDonald’s in the midcities and get the kids together to play,” Veasey said.

Dallas Morning News Washington bureau chief Todd J. Gillman contributed.