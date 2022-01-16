Read former UM President Mark Schlissel's 'inappropriate' emails with an employee

The Detroit News

Former University of Michigan President Mark Schlissel told a subordinate employee he was “lonely,” sent a New Yorker story about sexual fantasies and attempted to lure her with knish, according to dozens of emails the university's Board of Regents released Saturday.

The exchanges between Schlissel and the unnamed employee are part of the evidence in a university investigation that found inappropriate conduct with the employee and resulted in Schlissel's firing. He already was scheduled to step down a year early under an exit contract so the board could search for a new president.

"After an investigation, we learned that Dr. Schlissel, over a period of years, used his University email account to communicate with that subordinate in a manner inconsistent with the dignity and reputation of the University," the regents said in a statement.

In announcing the firing, the board released the email exchanges to "this inappropriate conduct" in the interest of "full public disclosure." The board added, "Our community and our state deserve as complete an understanding of this situation as possible."

More:University of Michigan board fires President Mark Schlissel

Read the email exchanges: