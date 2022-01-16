UM students back decision to remove Schlissel, but worry about university stability

Ann Arbor — University of Michigan students snapped photos of signs supporting victims of sexual assault that were installed months earlier in front of the residence of the school's former president, Mark Schlissel, in below-freezing weather Sunday.

Some were also taking pictures of a new sign that appeared overnight: "Oh Bye, Mark!"

On Saturday, UM's Board of Regents unanimously voted to fire Schlissel after an investigation found inappropriate conduct with an employee, the board said, and announced that Schlissel's predecessor, Mary Sue Coleman, will serve as interim president.

Students expressed support for the decision to remove Schlissel, citing multiple controversies in which the university has been involved during his tenure, but said they hoped it would not lead to instability in their education.

“I hope that they find someone quickly enough, who will do a good job, keep us safe during the pandemic, and really listen to the needs of the students and make sure that we're taken care of,” said Lexi Reynolds, a sophomore majoring in computer science and cognitive science.

"There's a lot that's up in the air and volatile, and I think that we need that stability. So I hope that they're able to provide that to us," added Reynolds, 20.

Hanan Rakine, a candidate for a master's degree in public health at the university who joined protests outside Schlissel's residence held by Jon Vaughn, an alleged victim of former UM sports doctor Dr. Robert Anderson, said she felt the university was taking steps to address a history of "systemic sexual abuse," despite the instability it may create.

"I’m better with uncertainty than I am with a president who's not upholding the ‘Michigan standard,’" said Rakine, 24. "So I'm very glad that he's gone, finally, but I can understand why some people are worried about it."

Citing the university's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic and the Graduate Employees Union strike under Schlissel, junior Andres Bonilla, 20, said the emails from his university account that the school released Saturday documenting an apparent relationship between Schlissel and a subordinate was "the straw that broke the camel's back.”

"We were wondering, is he just dumb, or does he think he's invincible?" said Bonilla, a student in molecular biology, about Schlissel using his university email in his correspondence with the employee. "Given his actions, we think it's possibly the latter.”