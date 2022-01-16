Schlissel fired six months after touting UM's ban on supervisor-employee relationships

The University of Michigan in July announced with great fanfare a package of reforms to address sexual misconduct on campus that included a ban on supervisors initiating romantic relationships with those they supervise.

The announcement included unusual one-on-one media interviews before the Board of Regents' meeting with then-UM President Mark Schlissel and Board of Regents Chair Jordan Acker. The school touted the reforms as evidence efforts were underway to change the university's culture following at least seven sexual misconduct scandals in recent years that had shaken the campus and eroded trust in university leaders.