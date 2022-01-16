'Not a shock': 7 UM sex scandals emerged during Schlissel's tenure
Sarah Rahal
The Detroit News
The University of Michigan has faced a wave of sexual assault scandals during ousted President Mark Schlissel's tenure that past victims say reflects the attitude of neglect by leadership.
The university's Board of Regents fired Schlissel Saturday after laying out a series of inappropriate emails exchanged with a subordinate employee, where he wrote he was “lonely,” sent a New Yorker story about sexual fantasies and attempted to lure her with knish.