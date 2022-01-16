What UM's Schlissel lost, could lose under exit contract after firing

The Board of Regents' firing of former University of Michigan President Mark Schlissel cost him some benefits in the exit contract he negotiated last year, when he planned to depart one year earlier than scheduled.

Experts said in October that Schlissel negotiated a new agreement that was one of the most lucrative university presidential exit contracts they had seen. The 64-year-old university executive's agreement was originally scheduled to end in June 2024, but the timeline was moved up to 2023. Both he and regents have said the decision was Schlissel's.