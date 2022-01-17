Freezing rain, slippery roads possible today for some Michigan areas

The Detroit News

Freezing rain and snow showers in southwest Michigan may make roads extremely slippery at midday and through this afternoon, the National Weather Service says.

A winter weather advisory is in effect until 4 p.m. for Berrien, Cass, St. Joseph, Branch and Hillsdale counties.

The advisory includes northern Indiana and northwest Ohio.

"Surface weather observations and road reports indicated widespread freezing drizzle was causing a light glaze on many road impacting travel," the weather service says.

Southeast Michigan was spared the effects of a major winter storm that is moving up the East Coast. Up to 8 inches is forecast east of Toledo and over central Lake Erie. Cleveland and points east could see 14 inches or more.

The Metro Detroit area could see flurries and light drizzle. Temperatures will be around 30 for much of the area.

Midweek, temperatures will warm slightly before arctic air again moves in and plunges daytime temps to around 20 and overnight lows near zero.