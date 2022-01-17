100 days of protest: Jon Vaughn makes stand over UM's sex abuse scandal

It was one of the many talks between a mother and son.

But this particular conversation, 30 years ago between Irene Vaughn and 21-year-old former University of Michigan running back Jon Vaughn put him on the path to a protest outside the home of UM President Mark Schlissel that has entered its fourth month. On Saturday, the UM Board of Regents announced it had fired Schlissel for inappropriate conduct with a university employee whom it would not identify.