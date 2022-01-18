MICHIGAN

2 drivers killed on icy roadway in west Michigan

The Detroit News
Two drivers were killed when their vehicles collided on an icy road Monday afternoon in west Michigan's Montcalm Township, Michigan State Police report.

State police say a woman, 67, of Edmore was driving a 2002 Dodge pickup truck west on Sidney Road when she slid across the center line and struck head-on an eastbound 2009 Ford sport utility vehicle.

The pickup driver and the SUV driver, a 64-year-old Edmore man, were both killed. A passenger in the Ford, a 66-year-old woman, was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Two vehicles collided on an icy Sidney Road in Montcalm Township on Monday, Jan. 18, 2022. Both drivers were killed and a passenger was injured.
