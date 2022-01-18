Firefighter struck, killed in Clinton County, officials say

A 20-year-old man died early Tuesday after he was struck by a car in Clinton County, authorities said.

Zachary Miller had been driving a pickup truck that collided with another car around 7:20 a.m. on M-21 near U.S. 127 in Bingham Township, the Clinton County Sheriff's Office said in a statement.

The Elsie resident and the other driver, identified as a 20-year-old Maple Rapids woman, exited and stood in the road, sharing information and checking for injuries, according to the release.

"A westbound vehicle driven by 17 year old from Ovid struck two of the individuals in the roadway, one was a bystander with minor injuries and the second was Miller," sheriff's officials wrote.

Miller was unresponsive and transported to Sparrow Clinton Hospital in St. Johns, where he died from his injuries, investigators said.

The Elsie Area Fire Department said in a Facebook post that Miller was "one of our own."

"Rest in Peace, Zach. You will be missed," the department posted. "We have the watch from here."

The Bath Township Fire Department said in a Facebook post that Miller graduated from the Clinton County Fire Academy last year.

"He was a student that could work well ... in a team and motivate others," according to the post. "He had a long career ahead of him and he no doubt was going to have a positive impact on the fire service."