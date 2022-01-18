Man barricaded in Pittsfield Twp. apartment building, police say

Pittsfield Township — Police are at an apartment building in which a man is believed to have barricaded himself, officials said.

They have evacuated residents in the immediate area around the Glencoe Hills Apartment complex on Glencoe Hills Drive.

Officials also ask the public to stay away from the area, Pittsfield Township police said in a Facebook post just before 7 a.m.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez