Man, dog killed in N. Michigan house explosion

A man and his dog are reportedly dead after an explosion and fire early Tuesday at a home in Harbor Springs in Northern Michigan.

Media reports say investigators are on the scene after the 1 a.m. explosion, which brought firefighters from Harbor Springs and three area departments. Video shows county sheriff's office personnel and a DTE Energy worker on the scene.

Harbor Springs is located in Emmet County directly north across Little Traverse Bay from Petoskey.