Supreme Court declines to hear case of Delphi retirees over lost pensions

Washington — The U.S. Supreme Court said Tuesday it won't hear the case of former Delphi Corp. salaried workers who fought for more than a decade in court to restore their pensions.

The high court handed down a list of orders Tuesday morning that denied the Delphi retirees' request that the justices take up their case, letting stand a ruling by the 6th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals upholding the government termination of their pension plans.

The decision will likely be a great disappointment for the non-union retirees of the former General Motors Corp. parts unit who had asked the justices last summer to review the case — and won the support of attorneys general from seven states including Michigan.

Others last year had also filed briefs urging the justices to hear the Delphi case, including a bipartisan group of 16 members of Congress and a group representing retirees and future retirees that warned of implications for thousands of other pensioners.

The Delphi retirees had been battling over their slashed pension benefits since 2009, when the Pension Benefit Guaranty Corp. — the government-owned pension insurer — cut plans for the salaried retirees as Delphi emerged from bankruptcy.

About 20,000 workers were affected, including close to 6,000 in Michigan. Some pensioners and other plan participants losing as much as 70% of their vested benefits, while Delphi's unionized hourly workers retained their pensions.

At dispute in the lawsuit was whether the federal Employee Retirement Income Security Act of 1974 requires the PBGC to secure a judicial decree before ending a "distressed" pension plan.

The Delphi retirees had argued it must do so, but the PBGC maintained that the law allows for an alternative for terminating a distressed pension plan by agreement between PBGC and the plan's administrator.

A three-judge panel of the 6th Circuit in 2020 sided with the PBGC in concluding that a provision in the law does permit the end of distressed pension plans by such an agreement without court adjudication.

The panel also ruled the PBGC's termination wasn't arbitrary because it had many competing interests to weigh in deciding to end the plan, and "that decision was made in the context of the government’s urgent attempt to save GM and the automotive industry."

