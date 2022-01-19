2 wounded in shooting in city of Monroe, police say

Monroe — Two people — and possibly a third person — were shot and wounded early Wednesday morning by someone with a high-powered rifle, police said.

Monroe police officers were called at about 12:15 a.m. to the 100 block of East Eighth near South Monroe Street and Jones for reports of shots fired, officials said in a statement.

They found evidence of a shooting and signs at least one person had been struck by gunfire. Among the evidence were multiple shell casings, which officials said were fired by a high-powered rifle.

Moments later, police said, they received a call from the residence of a victim in the shooting, a 42-year-old man. The caller told dispatchers he had been shot in the lower extremities. The victim was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to authorities.

The man told investigators he was inside his parked vehicle and talking with a friend who was standing outside the car when someone fired multiple shots at them. He also said he drove away, went home and called police.

Detectives found the second shooting victim, who had also been struck in his lower body and brought to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

They also said there are indications there may have been a third victim shot, but investigators have not yet determined his identity.

Anyone with information about the shooting or the suspect in the incident should call the Monroe Police Department at (734) 243-7500.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez