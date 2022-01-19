See where in Metro Detroit and when freeway shootings happened in 2021
George Hunter Tom Gromak
The Detroit News
Of the 67 freeway shootings in 2021, 51 were in Detroit.
There were five shootings on Southfield freeways, and two each in Warren and St. Clair Shores. Brownstown Township, Eastpointe, Plymouth Township, Redford Township, Romulus and Troy each recorded one freeway shooting.
It's not clear where one shooting occurred. The location was redacted from an April 19 police report, officials at the state police Freedom of Information office said, because of concerns about "privacy and/or interference with an investigation."
The Detroit News mapped out where every shooting occurred last year, plus two more in 2022.
More:Road shootings go back a century, including one that began a world war