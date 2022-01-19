How UM's deal with Anderson victims compares with other sex abuse settlements

Although it's the largest legal settlement in its history, the University of Michigan's $490 million agreement with victims of Dr. Robert Anderson is smaller in average payouts than three recent settlements in high-profile university sexual abuse scandals from across the country.

The first wave of victims of Larry Nassar who sued Michigan State University, where he practiced sports medicine, received much higher average claim amounts. Penn State University paid an even higher average payout to settle claims with those abused by former assistant football coach Jerry Sandusky.