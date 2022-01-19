MICHIGAN

Northern Michigan judge's ruling casts doubt on public health orders

Beth LeBlanc
The Detroit News

An Otsego County judge last week declared unconstitutional a key part of Michigan's public health law that has allowed the state to issue epidemic orders for several months during the pandemic. 

The ruling throws out state fines for a Gaylord restaurant, the Iron Pig Smokehouse, that continued to operate during a statewide shutdown. But the more far-reaching effect of the decision on state public health orders is not yet clear. 

