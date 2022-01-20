Road shootings go back a century, including one that began a world war

People were opening fire on motorists long before there were freeways, including a fatal shooting that started a world war.

Among the most infamous early automobile shooting deaths was the June 28, 1914, assassination of Austrian Archduke Franz Ferdinand and his wife, Sophie.

The couple was gunned down in Sarajevo while riding in a Gräf & Stift open-topped touring car — a crime that helped spark World War I. They narrowly avoided death earlier in the day when Serbian terrorists threw a bomb at their car.