Border protection officers in Port Huron seize 1 ton of weed from trailer

Port Huron — Customs and Border Protection officers in Port Huron Thursday seized more than 2,000 pounds of marijuana in a semi's trailer, officials said.

The trailer contained a shipment of food items bound for Columbus, Ohio, they said.

Customs officers stopped the trailer at the Blue Water Bridge and referred it for an additional examination. During the secondary inspection, they found 15 wooden crates containing a total of 2,027 pounds of marijuana, according to authorities.