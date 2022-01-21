MSU police recover body from river believed to be missing Brendan Santo

Michigan State University Police on Friday recovered a body they believe is 18-year-old Brendan Santo, who went missing in October during a visit to MSU's East Lansing campus.

Dive crews found the body in the Red Cedar River at 12:30 p.m. Friday in Lansing, about a mile and a half downriver of where Santo was last seen, university police said Friday.

Police believe the body is Santo's but are still working to confirm identification, according to a statement by police.

MSU Police Inspector Chris Rozman told reporters Friday that the area of the river where the body was found — near the intersection of Kalamazoo and Clippert streets just east of US 127 — had been an "area of interest" for some time as police investigated Santo's disappearance.

A "significant log jam" exists in that area of the river that presented serious "entanglement hazards and debris" authorities had to navigate, Rozman said.

The area, he said, is a “very complex and dangerous point of the river to search and it required a lot of resources to do that.”

Friday's search included help from the Michigan State Police Marine Services, Capitol Area Dive Team and Oakland County Sheriff's Office, Rozman said.

Police say the investigation into Santo's disappearance remains active, and officials still continue to look into circumstances and details. In a statement, the department stressed they still have no reason to believe Santo intended to harm himself or that foul play was involved in his disappearance.

Police asked for privacy for Santo's family.

Santo of Rochester Hills was among thousands who went to East Lansing on Oct. 29 ahead of a rivalry football game between Michigan State University and the University of Michigan.

The Grand Valley State University student vanished shortly before the game, and family, friends, volunteers and law enforcement have been searching for him in the 80 days since.

Michigan State University students seeking counseling following Friday's discovery can call (517) 355-8270. Grand Valley State University students can call (616) 331-3266.

