State police believe father, son died in UP house fire

Though identification has not yet been made, Michigan State Police say they "believe" the victims of a fatal house fire Tuesday in the Upper Peninsula are a man and his young son.

Police have preliminarily identified the victims as Christopher Fogg, 37, and Leonidas Fogg, 5, but say "positive identification has not been made at this time."

The fire was reported Tuesday about 11:30 a.m. in a home in an "extremely rural" area of Laird Township in Houghton County, said state police Sgt. Russell Larson of the Calumet Post.

The home was a "total loss," Larson said. Police initially thought there was one victim "in amongst the debris," but there were two.

Larson said police are still investigating how the fire started.