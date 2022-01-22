Midland superintendent disappointed people believed rumors of litter boxes for students
Litter boxes have never been inside Midland Public Schools and are not being used by students, according to the district's superintendent who issued a statement to families on Thursday to dispel rumors on social media.
Michael E. Sharrow, Midland Public Schools superintendent, took to Facebook to say a community member told the board of education on Dec. 20 that litter boxes were provided within student restrooms for those who identify themselves as “furries.”
Merriam-Webster defines a "furry" as "a person who identifies with and enjoys dressing as an animal especially as a member of a subculture devoted to the practice."
"Let me be clear in this communication. There is no truth whatsoever to this false statement/accusation! There have never been litter boxes within MPS schools," Sharrow wrote.
"It is unconscionable that this afternoon I am sending this communication, however, our Midland PS stakeholders may be confused about a false message/accusation that has resurfaced this week and is gaining traction in the social media realm," Sharrow wrote.
"It is such a source of disappointment that I felt the necessity to communicate this message to you," Sharrow wrote. "In this divisive/contentious world in which we currently find ourselves, I ask that if you hear wild accusations that don’t sound like something in which your Midland Public Schools Board of Education, Administration, District would be part, take a moment to send an MPSConnect message to me."