Felony case backlogs grow in Detroit area courts

As Michigan nears the two-year mark since COVID-19 was found in Michigan, efforts to address a backlog of felony court cases across the state are being sabotaged by the omicron variant and its record-setting case counts and hospitalizations.

With test positivity rates in the nine-county southeast Michigan region at 32.5% from Jan. 12-18 on the MI Safe Start Map, courts across the region are pivoting once again to place restrictions on in-person proceedings.