Ex-youth pastor in St. Clair Co. accused of sex abuse charged

A former youth pastor of a St. Clair County church accused of sexually abusing at least four children has been charged, the county sheriff's office said.

William Stefan Wahl was arraigned Friday on several charges, including criminal sexual conduct, indecent exposure, distributing sexually explicit material to a minor and using a computer to commit a crime, police said.

A judge set Wahl's bond at $25,000.

If convicted, Wahl faces more than 40 years in prison for all of the charges.

Officials said detectives began investigating sex abuse allegations against Wahl late last year. They said they found four victims of the alleged abuse who told them the crimes had gone back to 2014 when Wahl was a youth pastor at the River Church in Kimball Township.

Detectives with the St. Clair County Sheriff's Office are asking anyone with information about the alleged assaults or who may know any potential victims to call (810) 987-1738.

