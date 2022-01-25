Michigan's leaders tout collaboration in GM's $7 billion announcement

Lansing — Michigan's top Republicans and Democrats came together Tuesday to thank each other for collaborating to lure a $7 billion investment from General Motors Co., marking a shift from the political conflict that's defined much of the last two years.

As GM executives revealed their plans, which they expect to create 4,000 jobs in Michigan, House Speaker Jason Wentworth, R-Farwell, credited Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer for reaching across the aisle. And Whitmer said the investment was "proof of what's possible when we work together."