Northern Michigan man accused of brandishing rifle at police charged

A Northern Michigan man accused of brandishing a rifle at police Saturday has been charged, officials said Tuesday.

Dilan Skyler Harris, 29, of Springville Township, was charged Monday in 84th District Court in Cadillac with assault with a dangerous weapon and possession of a firearm while under the influence, Michigan State Police said.

He was released on a personal recognizance bond and a judge scheduled his next court date for Feb. 8.

If convicted, Harris faces up to five years in prison for the assault with a dangerous weapon charge and 93 days for the possession of a firearm while under the influence charge.

Officials said the charges stem from a couple of incidents that happened Saturday evening at a home on West 20 Road in Springville Township.

A resident called police Saturday about a man and woman arguing at the location. A Michigan State Police trooper from the Cadillac Post responded, determined there had been a verbal argument between the parties and then left.

Authorities received another call later in the evening about a domestic disturbance at the same home.

The trooper returned to the house. However, this time the man, later identified as Harris, was not cooperative, officials said.

They also said Harris closed the home's door and turned off the exterior lights as the trooper stood on the front porch. At this time, Wexford County sheriff's deputies arrived to provide assistance.

The trooper and deputies could see Harris retrieve a rife while he was inside the home.

Police said he then leveled the rifle towards the window and the law enforcement officers ordered him to put down the weapon.

Harris complied, officials said, and police arrested him and seized the rifle, a .223 semi-automatic. They then took Harris to the Wexford County Jail to await charges.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez