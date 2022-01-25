Freight ship stuck in ice on St. Clair River as minor flood advisory continues

A freight ship is stuck in ice on the St. Clair River near Algonac State Park while a flood advisory due to an ice blockage continues through Wednesday morning, officials confirmed Tuesday.

The ship left the Detroit-Windsor area and was headed to Chicago when it got stuck just north of Algonac and Clay Township early Tuesday afternoon, said Justin Westmiller, director of Homeland Security & Emergency Management in St. Clair County.

A Canadian Coast Guard cutter, CCGS Samuel Risley, was at the scene Tuesday afternoon working to free the ship, Westmiller said, and a United States Coast Guard cutter, USCGC Bristol Bay, was expected to arrive "within the hour" to help.

The ship was lodged after the National Weather Service on Tuesday morning issued a flood advisory along the St. Clair River from Marysville downstream to Algonac, with minor flooding taking place throughout the day.

The flood advisory in effect is the lowest level warning, Westmiller said, with crews "trying to be as proactive as possible" because of concerns stemming from significant flooding around the same time in 2021.

"This year, the water's down approximately 18 inches or more from where it was last year, and we are right now at the very bottom of the alert stage," he said.

Some slight flooding has been reported as of Tuesday afternoon, with some shorefront residents telling Westmiller they have water in front yards or inches below docks.

"But there are no homes being impacted yet," he said.

