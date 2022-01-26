CMU mistakenly tells prospective students they won full scholarships

Central Michigan University mistakenly notified some prospective students over the weekend that they'd won full-ride scholarships that included room and board, officials confirmed Wednesday.

An unknown number of prospective students received messages while accessing the university portal informing them that they had won the Centralis Scholars Award, which gives students full tuition, room and board, money toward books and supplies, and a $5,000 "study away award." Students who receive the scholarship also are able to participate in special honors classes.

But those contacted hadn't won the prestigious award, the university said in a Wednesday statement. The message, officials said, went out "inadvertently" when university staffers were "testing a new messaging technology over the weekend."

"CMU sincerely regrets this mistake and understands the disappointment and anger these students and their families must be feeling," Aaron Mills, university spokesperson, said in the statement. "CMU’s executive director of admissions personally contacted the families of students who were identified as being in the portal during testing on Sunday to apologize for this miscommunication."

Mills said the university was unable to answer further questions, including how many students were potentially affected. On the university's website for the scholarship, the school notes that recipients would be notified on Jan. 21.

The Centralis Scholars Award is considered the premier merit scholarship CMU offers, according to its website. It is only open to students who have a minimum 3.7 GPA and who have already been admitted to the university.

Tuition for U.S. residents at CMU is estimated to be about $12,750 a year.

