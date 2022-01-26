Dessert made in Heaven? Hudsonville Ice Cream, Little Debbie team up again

The Detroit News

Fans of Little Debbie snacks can have their cake and eat ice cream, too: Some of the most popular snack cakes are being reimagined as ice cream.

Michigan's Hudsonville Ice Cream has partnered with Little Debbie to create seven flavors:

• Oatmeal Creme Pies: Vanilla cream ice cream with soft oatmeal cookie pieces and a hint of molasses.

• Cosmic Brownies: Brownie batter ice cream filled with mini rainbow chips and brownie pieces.

• Zebra Cakes: White cake ice cream with yellow cake pieces and a milk chocolate fudge swirl.

• Honey Buns: Honey bun flavored ice cream with glazed honey bun pieces and a sweet cinnamon swirl.

• Strawberry Shortcake Rolls: White cake ice cream with yellow cake pieces and a tart strawberry swirl.

• Swiss Rolls: Chocolatey cake ice cream with chocolate cake pieces and a swirl of whipped cream.

• Nutty Bars: Peanut butter ice cream swirled with chocolatey waffle cone pieces and a thick fudge swirl.

The ice cream flavors will be available at Walmart stores nationwide starting Feb. 1.

The collaboration between ice cream and cake comes after an initial offering late last year that was inspired by Little Debbie Christmas Tree Cakes. The latest flavors will be available year-round.

Hudsonville Ice Cream was started in 1895 and is located between Holland and Grand Rapids.