Grand Rapids man pleads guilty to shooting at federal officer in 2020

A Grand Rapids man has pleaded guilty to shooting at a federal officer two years ago, officials said.

Jaquari Trotter, 21, is scheduled to be sentenced in U.S. District Court in Lansing along with a co-defendant on May 10, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Michigan.

Both men face up to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000. A judge may also order the men to pay restitution for damage caused by their crime.

Authorities said Trotter shot at a member of the U.S. Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force on Feb. 4, 2020. They said his co-defendant, Gregory Rogers, had already pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting the assault. Rogers drove the car the two used to flee police after the shooting.

Police said Trotter and Rogers were outside a friend's house on Sherman Street SE in Grand Rapids when they saw a member of the task force drive by in an unmarked vehicle.

Both men got into a vehicle and when they saw the agent drive by a second time, they pulled in front of the agent’s unmarked SUV and sped around a neighboring corner.

Officials said Trotter then had Rogers pull over sharply to the right side of the road. Trotter jumped out of the passenger door, pulled a loaded 9mm handgun from his waistband and fired 11 shots at the agent’s vehicle before jumping back into the car and speeding away with Rogers.

They also said Trotter is a previously convicted felon and it was illegal for him to possess a firearm.

