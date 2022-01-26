Michigan groups collecting ballot signatures have a problem. It could take months to fix

A problem looms over some Michigan groups who in the next few weeks could start collecting signatures for their respective ballot proposals in parking lots, on sidewalks and at events.

Like many Michigan businesses, the groups circulating those petitions are feeling the effects of a labor shortage that's been worsened by cold weather, the lingering shadow of COVID-19 and increasing demand for circulators in Michigan and elsewhere. The situation could potentially limit the number of proposals that qualify for the ballot and become law.