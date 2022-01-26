Michigan Supreme Court hears Detroit caucus challenge of redistricting maps

Michigan Supreme Court justices are hearing arguments Wednesday morning over an effort by Detroit-area lawmakers to throw out new redistricting maps they say weaken the chances for Black Detroit voters to elect a preferred candidate.

The suit led by the Detroit legislative caucus alleges the new maps violate the federal Voting Rights Act, which the commission is supposed to follow under the 2018 constitutional amendment that created the commission.

The redistricting commission has maintained its maps comply with the Voting Rights Act.

The suit asks the Michigan Supreme Court to halt the implementation of the new maps this week and order the current maps be redrawn.

The dispute arises from efforts the commission made to give the Detroit area more Democratic-leaning districts — reflective of the political makeup in that area — by breaking up Black majority-minority districts and combining them with Democratic-leaning white suburbs. The effort sought to reverse alleged "packing" that had occurred under Republican-led map drawing.

But some Detroit leaders have said the commission went too far and in effect diluted the vote of Black Detroiters, making it difficult if not impossible to get a candidate of color through Democratic primaries.

The Detroit caucus also said the maps break up communities of interest by breaking up Black communities, another alleged violation of the 2018 amendment.

For example, the lawsuit noted, not one Senate district in the new plan contains the city of Detroit in whole. Instead, the city is divided into eight pieces and drawn into districts with majority-White communities such as Canton, Farmington, New Baltimore, Sterling Heights, Clinton Township, Bloomfield Hills, Birmingham and Madison Heights.

The congressional, state Senate and state House maps approved in late December significantly decreased the number of majority-minority seats in the Michigan Legislature but also made gains in providing more partisan fairness toward Democrats, who have been subject to maps drawn by the Republican majority for decades.

The Michigan Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission, approved by voters in 2018, changed the way the once-in-a-decade redistricting process is done by giving that responsibility to a 13-member citizens panel made up of four Republicans, four Democrats and five non-partisan members.

