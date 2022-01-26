Bundle up: Week turns bitterly cold and then gets colder

The Detroit News

Michiganians are waking up to the coldest temperatures so far this winter, and it's a chill that will linger.

At 6 a.m. Wednesday, temperatures across the state ranged from 15 degrees in Benton Harbor to -15 in northern Michigan's Pellston, according to Accuweather.

Detroit was at 7 degrees, while Mount Pleasant was at 0. Lansing also was at 7 degrees.

The morning temperatures, according to the National Weather Service, are about 10 degrees below normal for late January, typically the coldest time of the year in Michigan.

Sunny skies aren't expected to provide much warmup — highs will be only in the teens. Brisk winds in northern Michigan will push wind chills into double digits below zero today and even lower later in the week. Some areas of northern Michigan could see wind chills of -25 to -30 overnight Thursday into Friday after a burst of snowfall.

"Wind direction shifts to the southwest by midday as high pressure expands from the Ohio Valley into the eastern Great Lakes," the weather service says. "This ushers out the coldest of the air by tonight ... ." But actual lows will be in the single digits for southeast Michigan, while wind chills could fall well below zero.

Temperatures Thursday will rise into the 20s, but the pattern will continue.

"Arctic air and northerly flow become established on Friday with highs again struggling to make it out of the teens and wind chills in the single digits or below," the National Weather Service says.

"Another shot of bitterly cold air is in store Saturday morning with temperatures in the low single digits to below zero ... ."