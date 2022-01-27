Meningitis exposure reported at UM, MSU fraternity events, health officials say

Health officials in Washtenaw and Ingham counties issued an alert Thursday warning residents about possible meningitis exposure after confirming a case involving a University of Michigan student.

The case of meningococcal meningitis, which can spread through saliva and mucus and is treatable with antibiotics, was reported to the Washtenaw County Health Department on Wednesday, representatives said in a statement.

The diagnosed student attended an event at the Delta Kappa Epsilon home on Oxford Road in Ann Arbor between 10:30 p.m. and midnight Jan. 20 as well as a gathering the Sigma Beta Rho hosted Jan. 22 at Club Rush on Albert in East Lansing, near Michigan State University, according to the release.

Attendees at one or both events are considered close contacts and should receive antibiotic treatment. Symptoms typically appear 1-10 days after exposure, but usually within 5 days, officials said.

"...Anyone exhibiting symptoms of meningococcal meningitis should be evaluated by a health care provider immediately. Symptoms include sudden onset of fever, headache, stiff neck, vomiting, rash or confusion. Health care providers can diagnose and treat meningococcal meningitis with several effective antibiotics," officials said. "...Prophylaxis is recommended regardless of meningococcal vaccination status and should be taken within 14 days of exposure."

The Ingham County Health Department and Michigan State are offering free ciprofloxacin for chemoprophylaxis to potential close contacts from 1-5 pm. Friday and Saturday at distribution clinics held on the third floor of the MSU Union Building, officials said.

Those who can't attend or do not have a doctor can call the Ingham County Health Department at (517) 887-4308 or (517) 342-9987 after hours to find prescribed prophylaxis.

“At this time, no MSU students have shown symptoms suggesting an infection,” said Ingham County Medical Director Dr. Adenike Shoyinka. “Early treatment for close contacts will aid us in containing further spread.”

UM students who might have been exposed can notify the University Health Service by completing an online form.

Others and those without healthcare providers can call the county health department at (734) 544-6700 for help.

"This is not an outbreak and risk to the larger community remains low, but meningococcal meningitis is a very serious illness," said Juan Luis Marquez, medical director with the Washtenaw County Health Department. "We are working as quickly and collaboratively as possible to provide information and treatment options to anyone with potential and direct exposure to the known case.”

Health officials also urged residents to check their vaccination status. Guidelines on vaccination against meningococcal disease are available through the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website.