Boy, 7, dies after being run over by bulldozer in west Michigan

A 7-year-old West Michigan boy died Thursday after he fell from a trailer being pulled by a bulldozer and was run over, Michigan State Police said.

Officials said they believe his death was an accident.

The incident happened at about 5:30 p.m. in a field near a home in the 7100 block of Lawrence Road near Marshall in Maple Grove Township in Barry County, according to authorities. Maple Grove Township is about 21 miles north of Battle Creek and about 121 miles west of Detroit.

Police said the boy's father was operating a bulldozer and pulling a trailer. The boy fell off the trailer and was run over, they said.

The boy was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said.

State police Lt. DuWayne Robinson said the bulldozer was known to malfunction. He said the machine would abruptly stop and then shift into reverse on its own. Investigators think that's what happened when the boy fell off the trailer, the lieutenant said.

Michigan State Police with the agency's Wayland Post continue to investigate and said they do not believe drugs or alcohol were a factor.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez