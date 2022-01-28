False gun report prompts police response at Brighton schools, officials say

Students at two Livingston County schools faced a delayed release Friday after a fake report of a weapon, district leaders said.

Officials at Maltby Intermediate School "received a call indicating that a person with a gun had been seen near campus," Brighton Area Schools Superintendent Matthew Outlaw said in a statement to parents.

The Brighton school "took precautionary measures and police responded quickly at" Maltby and neighboring Hornung Elementary, he wrote.

Police quickly learned the call was a false call from a student, the superintendent said.

He did not release additional details about the student or possible punishment.

"The matter is being addressed, but we wanted to apologize for the inconvenience and thank you all for your patience," he wrote. "I would like to extend a special thank you for law enforcement, school administration, and staff for their swift and effective response."

Michigan State Police said on Twitter that troopers from its Brighton post were investigating. "There is NO THREAT to the community or schools," they tweeted.

The incident followed a spate of threats since the Nov. 30 fatal shooting at Oxford High School.

Dozens have faced charges since the Oxford shooting in connection with threats against schools in Wayne, Oakland and Macomb counties.