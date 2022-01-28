Man, 18, charged in Upper Peninsula homicide

An 18-year-old man is jailed without bond in the Monday afternoon shooting death of a 38-year-old woman in the Upper Peninsula, authorities said.

It was about 2:20 p.m. Monday when Michigan State Police responded to a shooting on Quincy Street in Franklin Township, state police said.

Police arrived to find a 38-year-old woman, Ashlee Harvey, slain.

The investigation led to the arrest of 18-year-old Isaiah Strieter, and he has been arraigned on a charge of open murder. Open murder allows prosecutors to choose from multiple theories on the homicide at trial.

The Mining Gazette reports that Strieter is also charged with felony firearm after a 9 mm pistol allegedly was used in the shooting.

Strieter is jailed without bond as his case proceeds, police said.