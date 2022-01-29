'Emotional roller coaster': What happens when 2 Mich. colleges mistakenly award scholarships
Hayley Harding
The Detroit News
For thousands of applicants to Oakland and Central Michigan universities, the joy started with an email bearing good financial news.
"Congratulations," the messages all began, before explaining the applicant's hard work and success had been rewarded with thousands of dollars in scholarship money, enough to cover nearly all their tuition for four years, and for a few dozen, room and board and more, too.