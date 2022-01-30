Michigan could experience significant winter storm midweek

The Detroit News

Michigan is among the Central and Midwest states that could get hit by a large winter storm midweek.

The National Weather Service said Sunday it's too far out for specific snow and ice forecasts, but a "large impactful, and potentially significant winter storm is possible from the southern Plains through the lower Great Lakes."

The weather service said all types of precipitation are possible from heavy snow to sleet and freezing rain, and significant accumulations of ice and snow are possible.

Below normal temperatures are also expected in the wake of the storms, especially across the Plains, where temperatures 20 to 30 degrees below normal are possible, it said.

On Tuesday in Metro Detroit, temperatures are expected to rise to a high of 40 degrees with a 40% to 70% percent chance of rain.

On Wednesday, there is a 90% chance of snow for the region with a high near 35 degrees and a low of 20 degrees. Snow is likely again Thursday with a high near 24 degrees.

While the forecast is still in flux, the weather service is urging people to begin preparing for the possibility of a winter storm and hazardous travel conditions.

Forecast

Tonight

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 14. Light west wind.

Monday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 28. Calm wind becoming south 5 to 7 mph in the morning.

Monday night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 19. Southeast wind 7 to 9 mph.

Tuesday

Mostly cloudy, with a high near 40. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Tuesday night

Rain likely, mainly after 1 a.m. Cloudy, with a low around 32. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Wednesday

Snow after 7 a.m. High near 35. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Wednesday night

Snow. Cloudy, with a low around 20.

Thursday

Snow likely, mainly before 1 p.m. Cloudy, with a high near 24.

Thursday night

A chance of snow showers before 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 8.

Friday

Partly sunny, with a high near 19.

Friday night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 1.

Saturday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 20.

Source: National Weather Service