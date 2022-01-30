Michigan lawmaker pushes fix for no-fault reform, but faces opposition

A Michigan Republican lawmaker has introduced legislation he hopes will fix the controversial auto no-fault insurance reform enacted in 2019 — a bill applauded by medical providers serving crash victims but criticized by insurance plans paying the bills for the change.

While state leaders and insurance agencies have been praising the savings realized by the 2019 law, medical providers and catastrophic crash victims have been calling for a halt to the changes, They especially object to a July 1 fee cut that limited reimbursements for medical providers to 55% of what they charged in 2019 or 200% of the 2019 Medicare rate for Medicare-reimbursable services.