Former students accuse ex-UM lecturer of sexual misconduct

Isabelle Brourman was thrilled to become a third-generation Wolverine when she started classes in Ann Arbor in the fall of 2011 but a decade later has leveled allegations that her college years were marred by sexual abuse from former University of Michigan lecturer Bruce Conforth.

There was a buzz on campus about Conforth, who taught American culture, she said. He had been the first curator of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland from 1991-94 and had worked with famous musicians, from Ray Charles and Aretha Franklin to Eric Clapton, the Rolling Stones and Bruce Springsteen. He won UM's Golden Apple Award in 2012 that is bestowed on popular instructors who teach each class as though it were their last.