'Dr. Phil' show to feature accusers of UM Dr. Robert Anderson

Some of the men who have lodged sexual assault accusations against the late University of Michigan doctor Robert Anderson are expected to tell their story this week on two segments of the "Dr. Phil" show."

Expected to appear on the popular daytime talk show on Tuesday and Wednesday are former UM football players Jon Vaughn and Chuck Christian, former UM wrestler Tad DeLuca and Matt Schembechler, the adopted son of the late legendary football coach Bo Schembechler, according to the show's website.

All claim they were sexually assaulted by Anderson, who worked at UM from 1966 to 2003 as the head of University Health Service and team physician for the Athletic Department. He died in 2008.

Also expected to appear on the show is Trinea Gonczar, a gymnast who was sexually assaulted by the now-incarcerated former Michigan State University doctor Larry Nassar, as well as Ingham County Judge Rosemarie Aquilina, who presided over Nassar's Ingham County criminal case.

Tuesday's segment is about the scandal and Wednesday's show will focus on what Bo Schembechler is believed to have known, according to the show's website.

Twelve years after Anderson died, in 2020, Robert Julian Stone became the first person to publicly share his story. In an exclusive interview with The Detroit News, he alleged that Anderson dropped his own pants during a 1971 medical exam, grabbed Stone’s hand and used it to fondle his own genitals.

Stone's allegation prompted hundreds of others, mostly men, to come forward with similar allegations.

UM reached a $490 million settlement in mid-January with 1,050 people who said they were molested by Anderson.