Ex-Livingston undersheriff pleads guilty in drunken driving case

The former Livingston County undersheriff charged in connection with a drunken driving arrest last fall has pleaded guilty, the Michigan Attorney General's Office announced Monday.

Jeffrey Warder pleaded guilty to operating while visibly impaired, a misdemeanor punishable by up to 93 days in jail or a $300 fine and/or 360 hours of community service plus rehabilitative programs, officials said in a statement.

Judge Daniel Bain sentenced Warder to fines and costs, noting "this was Warder’s first offense, his lack of criminal record, the results of his substance abuse evaluation, his loss of employment due to the incident, recent statutory changes, and the fact that Warder has already enrolled himself in counseling as well as other services," according to the release.

Warder was arrested Oct. 26 after a Michigan State trooper pulled him over on Pinckney Road, according to the release.

The trooper noted he looked intoxicated and could smell alcohol in the car. Warder consented to a breath test on scene, which resulted in a preliminary blood alcohol content of 0.123. A blood test was later drawn and reflected a blood alcohol content of 0.133, investigators have said. The legal limit for drinking and driving in Michigan is 0.08.

He resigned in November and was charged in the case last month.

“We must hold public servants accountable when they fall short of their oath,” Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said. “No one — irrespective of their position — is above the law.”