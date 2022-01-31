Michigan adds 21,242 cases, 65 deaths from COVID-19 over 3 days

Michigan added 21,242 confirmed cases and 65 deaths from COVID-19 on Monday, including cases from Saturday and Sunday.

The state averaged 7,081 cases per day over the three days, which is a drop from an average of 13,000 new cases per day reported last week.

State health department spokeswoman Lynn Sutton told The Detroit News Monday that the dip is in line with modeling predictions that show the current COVID-19 surge would peak at the end of January or the beginning of February.

"We are currently at an elevated plateau and will continue to monitor case rates, percent positivity and hospitalizations to determine if cases are truly declining," Sutfin said in an email. "We urge Michiganders ages 5 and older to get vaccinated or boosted if eligible as the safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine is our best defense against the virus."

Monday's additions bring the state's overall total to 1,980,613 confirmed cases and 29,843 deaths since the virus was first detected here in March 2020.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services on Monday reported 3,183 adults and 82 pediatric patients were hospitalized with confirmed infections in the state. About 79% of the state's inpatient hospital beds are occupied.

Adult hospitalization rates are declining from records set on Jan. 10, when 4,580 adults were hospitalized with confirmed virus infections.

About 85% of COVID-19 hospitalizations are unvaccinated persons, compared to 15% of breakthrough cases.

Earlier this month, the state had set a new high mark when it reported more than 20,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 per day. The state surpassed 20,000 deaths on Aug. 15.

About 19% of hospital beds were filled with COVID-19 patients as of Monday and there were an average of 1,552 emergency room visits related to COVID-19 per day in the state.

Henry Ford Health System officials also have expressed optimism over a slight decline in COVID-19 hospitalizations and in staff vacancies over the last two weeks.

Federal medical teams have been deployed to assist at Beaumont's Dearborn location, Henry Ford Wyandotte, Spectrum Health in Grand Rapids, Covenant HealthCare in Saginaw and Mercy Health Muskegon.

State officials last Monday announced another federal medical team would aid Lansing-based Sparrow Health System, which in mid-January reported being at 96% bed occupancy and having 179 COVID patients.

Omicron variant driving rise in cases

In Michigan, variants of the virus are moving at a high rate, proving more contagious and infecting both unvaccinated and vaccinated residents.

Medical officials are recommending residents wear surgical or KN-95 masks as the omicron variant has been shown to linger on cloth masks.

The state, as of Friday, confirmed 1,759 cases of omicron by genetic sequencing at the Michigan Bureau of Laboratories in Lansing. The majority are in southeast Michigan.

Roughly 95% of cases of COVID-19 in the country are caused by the omicron variant, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

►For subscribers: When medical experts think omicron will peak in Michigan

To manage the surge in Metro Detroit, Wayne County announced last week that it has partnered with the CDC and the City of Dearborn on a free COVID-19 PCR-only testing site at Ford Field Park. Click here for a list of all upcoming vaccine clinics and testing sites, sortable by date and location.

Michigan's latest data

Michigan remains at a high transmission rate and the state's percentage of tests returning positive has plateaued after increasing for the last four weeks. Illinois and Ohio have the highest case rates in the Midwest; California and Texas have the highest case rates in U.S.

Between Jan. 21-27, about 27% of Michigan's COVID-19 tests returned positive, a decline from 32.5% the third week of January.

Residents aged 30–39 currently have the highest case rate of any age group.

Reported outbreaks have been spiking since Christmas within long-term care facilities.

About 35% of K-12 school districts have mandatory mask policies in the state covering 55% of students.

There have been 227 cases of a rare inflammatory condition formed in children from the COVID-19 virus where multiple organ systems become inflamed or dysfunctional. Of the cases, 147 — or 70% — were admitted to intensive care units and there have been five deaths.

About 65%, or 6.5 million, residents have received their first doses of a vaccine, as of Wednesday, and 58% are fully vaccinated. More than 204,000 children ages 5 to 11 in Michigan, or 25%, have received their first dose of the vaccine.

More than 2.75 million vaccine booster doses have been administered in Michigan.

Approximately 2% of those fully vaccinated have been reported with a breakthrough infection, according to the state health department.

The state considered 1,421,905 people recovered from the virus as of Jan. 20.

srahal@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @SarahRahal_