Unemployment agency slammed with class action suit after demanding repayment, garnishment
Beth LeBlanc
The Detroit News
Individuals receiving notices that they owe back unemployment money they were paid during the pandemic are suing the state of Michigan in a class action lawsuit alleging a violation of their due process rights and unauthorized collections.
The individuals involved in the suit said they relied on the agency's determination that they were eligible for jobless aid, but now are facing overpayment assessments.