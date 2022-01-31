This winter blast could move into the record books
Talk about a winter blast. Southeast Michigan this week faces its first major snowstorm of the season — and one that could make history.
The National Weather Service predicts 8-16 inches could fall across the region Wednesday through Thursday.
If the accumulation tops 1 foot, it would rank among the 13 largest snowstorm totals, according to weather service records dating back to 1880.
The top 10 are:
- 24.5 inches, Apr. 6, 1886
- 19.3 inches, Dec. 1-2, 1974
- 16.7 inches, Feb. 1-2, 2015
- 16.1 inches, Mar. 4-5, 1900
- 14.0 inches, Feb. 28-Mar. 1, 1900
- 13.8 inches, Dec. 18-19, 1929
- 12.8 inches, Feb. 12-13, 1894
- 12.6 inches, Feb. 19, 1908
- 12.5 inches, Jan. 31-Feb. 1, 1881
- 12.3 inches, Feb. 9, 1911
The top 25 snowstorms all notched more than 10.5 inches, the weather service reported.
Daily records also could be buried.
The most snow recorded on Feb. 2 is 4.2 inches in 1902, the weather service reported. The record figure for Feb. 3 is 7.2 set in 1901.
The snowiest February on record was 1908, when 38.4 inches fell.
Through Monday, Detroit Metro Airport in Romulus reported 12.1 inches of snow since Dec. 1 — about 10.8 below normal, according to the NWS website.