This winter blast could move into the record books

Talk about a winter blast. Southeast Michigan this week faces its first major snowstorm of the season — and one that could make history.

The National Weather Service predicts 8-16 inches could fall across the region Wednesday through Thursday.

If the accumulation tops 1 foot, it would rank among the 13 largest snowstorm totals, according to weather service records dating back to 1880.

The top 10 are:

24.5 inches, Apr. 6, 1886 19.3 inches, Dec. 1-2, 1974 16.7 inches, Feb. 1-2, 2015 16.1 inches, Mar. 4-5, 1900 14.0 inches, Feb. 28-Mar. 1, 1900 13.8 inches, Dec. 18-19, 1929 12.8 inches, Feb. 12-13, 1894 12.6 inches, Feb. 19, 1908 12.5 inches, Jan. 31-Feb. 1, 1881 12.3 inches, Feb. 9, 1911

The top 25 snowstorms all notched more than 10.5 inches, the weather service reported.

Daily records also could be buried.

The most snow recorded on Feb. 2 is 4.2 inches in 1902, the weather service reported. The record figure for Feb. 3 is 7.2 set in 1901.

The snowiest February on record was 1908, when 38.4 inches fell.

Through Monday, Detroit Metro Airport in Romulus reported 12.1 inches of snow since Dec. 1 — about 10.8 below normal, according to the NWS website.