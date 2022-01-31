Winter storm watch: 8-14 inches forecast for southeast Michigan this week

The Detroit News

Winter storm forecasts that started late last week are becoming clearer, with the National Weather Service putting southeast, central and southwest Michigan under a winter storm watch for significant snow.

"A long duration of light to moderate intensity snowfall (is) expected between Wednesday morning and Thursday evening," according to the NWS for southeast Michigan. "Snow may become briefly heavy at times. Total snow accumulations of 8 to 14 inches possible."

The watch includes Sanilac, Shiawassee, Genesee, Lapeer, St. Clair, Livingston, Oakland, Macomb, Washtenaw, Wayne, Lenawee and Monroe counties in southeast Michigan; Berrien, Cass, Branch and Hillsdale counties in southwest Michigan, with predictions of 6-12 inches of snow, and Clinton, Allegan, Barry, Eaton, Ingham, Van Buren, Kalamazoo, Calhoun and Jackson counties in central Michigan, with predictions of 8-12 inches.

Temperatures early in the week will be relatively mild and the precipitation Tuesday night likely will start as rain. That will change quickly to snow, according to the NWS, and persist for all of Wednesday and for much of Thursday.

"The overall setup really sets the stage for a potentially significant amount of snowfall over roughly a 48 hour period," the NWS says, adding "at least moderate potential to exceed 8 inches as far north as the I-69 corridor/Sanilac county, with a foot+ certainly in play across southern sections of the watch area."

After the snow, bitterly cold temperatures are expected.

While all snow is expected in Michigan and in northern Indiana and Ohio, some areas will see a higher potential for freezing rain.

Meteorologists say the exact track of the storm has yet to be determined, but southeast Michigan could see blizzard conditions.